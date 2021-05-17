Drivers on the A11 are facing long delays this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash and diesel spill.

Police were called to the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, just after 12.30pm to reports of a lorry having collided with a Renault Master van near the Worlington turn off.

The southbound carriageway was blocked following the crash and diesel has spilled on to both lanes.

A temporary road closure was put in place for recovery of the vehicles and clean up.

No injuries have been reported and the incident is now clear.

Traffic is still building in the area, with longer journey times likely.

