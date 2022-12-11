More news, no ads

Delays have been reported on a key Suffolk route after a van crashed into a ditch due to the icy weather.

Police were called at 7.02am today to the incident on the A11 southbound at Barton Mills, near the Fiveways roundabout.

A spokesman said a small van crashed into a ditch.

A van crashed into a ditch on the A11 at Barton Mills. Picture: Google

No injuries were reported.

The AA said there were reports of slow traffic due to the crash.

Weather warnings are in place across Suffolk for freezing fog this morning.

Snow and ice are also forecast.