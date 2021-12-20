Police in Mildenhall have issued a dispersal order in the town centre for the second day in a row following ongoing anti-social behaviour problems.

In a post on Twitter tonight, officers said youths were causing issues at the bus station and Sainsbury's.

They were trying to use the emergency engine kill switch and were disrupting travel.

Sainsbury's in Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Yesterday police put in place a dispersal order until 10am today after a group of youths caused anti-social behaviour and public disorder in the town centre.

Under section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, a dispersal order gives officers the authority to disperse individuals or groups where their presence or behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result in, a member of the public being harassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed.

People can be excluded from a specified area for up to 48 hours and, if they refuse to follow police orders to disperse, they will be committing an offence which is punishable by up to six months in prison, a fine of up to £5000 or both.