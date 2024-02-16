Agricultural land in Herringswell, near Mildenhall, is to be turned into a space for dog walking after plans were approved.

West Suffolk Council has granted permission for Ms S Cason to turn 0.97 hectares of land at Warren Farm, off Warren Road, from agricultural into a space for dog walking and exercising.

The proposal would see customers use the space to exercise up to 10 dogs at a time.

Plans for a dog walking field in Herringswell, near Mildenhall, have been approved. Picture: Google Streetview

A condition states the dog walking field should only be open to customers between 7am to 9pm, Monday to Sunday including Bank Holidays.

A council report said the change would not harm the character and appearance of the area but included the construction of fencing around the field at a maximum height of 1.95 metres.

Although the fencing may appear stark, it said, there would be planting around the southern boundary and the front of a parking area.

The original proposal featured 12 parking spaces but planning officers considered this excessive.

As a result, the plan was amended to provide eight parking spaces.