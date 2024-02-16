Dog walking field plans in Herringswell, near Mildenhall, are approved
Agricultural land in Herringswell, near Mildenhall, is to be turned into a space for dog walking after plans were approved.
West Suffolk Council has granted permission for Ms S Cason to turn 0.97 hectares of land at Warren Farm, off Warren Road, from agricultural into a space for dog walking and exercising.
The proposal would see customers use the space to exercise up to 10 dogs at a time.
A condition states the dog walking field should only be open to customers between 7am to 9pm, Monday to Sunday including Bank Holidays.
A council report said the change would not harm the character and appearance of the area but included the construction of fencing around the field at a maximum height of 1.95 metres.
Although the fencing may appear stark, it said, there would be planting around the southern boundary and the front of a parking area.
The original proposal featured 12 parking spaces but planning officers considered this excessive.
As a result, the plan was amended to provide eight parking spaces.