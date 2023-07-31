Plans for a drive-through at a new Five Guys restaurant in Suffolk have been approved.

West Suffolk Council has backed alterations to the former Pancake and Waffle Shack, off the A11 at Barton Mills, to allow for the drive-through facility including a single storey extension at the back for a collection window, drive-through lanes, car park changes and hard and soft landscaping.

Five Guys, which says it is due to open the new restaurant very soon, said the proposals represent the company’s second drive-through in the UK following a successful first drive-through in Teesside which opened in 2021/22.

The former Pancake and Waffle Shack, off the A11 at Barton Mills which will become a Five Guys

A council planning officer report said residents at two properties raised concerns with regard to having a fence on the south western boundary of the site.

They wanted to see boundary vegetation along the river side and would not want trading before 11am or after 11pm.

On the impact on neighbours, the officer report said that due to the houses being physically separated from the site, by the vegetation and river, these properties were unlikely to be disturbed by the drive-through.

It said: “The use of the unit as a restaurant is well-established and there is already an established presence of customers visiting the restaurant.

“It neighbours a petrol filling station and busy A-road where there is already an extremely high level of activity throughout the daytime and evening.

“Indeed, the site is characterised by commercial noise from the adjacent petrol station, busy major road, other uses and the general movements of people in and around the site.

“As such, the proposed drive-through use would fit comfortably alongside the existing use of the site and the surrounding uses.

“Given the location, the existing levels of background noise and the fact that the building was historically a restaurant it is not considered that there will be any adverse impact on the level of amenity currently enjoyed, albeit a condition is required to limit the hours in order to ensure such.”

The proposals include six secure cycle parking spaces next to the restaurant as well as 19 car parking spaces, with three disabled spaces.

Highways said that during the course of the application, changes were made to the disabled spaces and a pedestrian route added linking into the access from the River Lark to the south western side of the site with the provision of disabled access.

Concerns were raised about headlight glare during the winter months.

The officer report said that the site boundary was very well screened by existing trees and hedging and new fencing has been provided around the south western corner of the site.

It added that whilst the restaurant itself has unrestricted hours through the historic use of the building, the applicants did not intend to use it through the night and have requested the drive-through be used between the hours of 8am and 11pm, which the report said was considered reasonable and would be conditioned as such.