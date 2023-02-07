An American fast food restaurant chain is to open its second drive-through in the UK at its new branch in Suffolk.

The former Pancake And Waffle Shack, off the A11 at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills near Mildenhall, is to be transformed into a Five Guys.

Alterations to the building, at the Millford Service Area, were approved by West Suffolk Council in January and new plans have been submitted for a drive-through facility including an extension to the building with a collection window.

The former Pancake and Waffle Shack in Barton Mills which is being transformed into a Five Guys

There would also be drive-through lanes and alterations to the car park.

A design and access statement to the authority said: "The proposals represent Five Guys second drive-through in the UK following a successful first drive-through in Teesside opened in 2021/22.

"The application site has been carefully considered by Five Guys and considered a good opportunity to provide another high-quality restaurant in an accessible location."

The drive through lanes will be at the back of the building, with access from the Milford Service Station forecourt.

The car park area, landscaped area and service yard at the back of the property will be 'rationalised and upgraded', with some of the trees, hedgerows, landscaping, and shrubs removed.

New trees and shrubs would be planted.

The proposals also include secure cycle parking next to the restaurant as well as 19 car parking spaces.