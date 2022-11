A motorist has been reported after driving in front of a marked police car at 90mph.

The driver was on the A11 near Mildenhall when they were caught by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

They were reported for excess speed.

Driving at 90mph on #A11 in front of a marked traffic car is not a good idea really. Especially when its being recorded. Driver has been reported for excess speed #TOR #fatalfour @MildnhallPolice #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/DADjEC7EZh — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 7, 2022

In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson said the event had been captured on camera.