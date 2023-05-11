Calls for drivers to slow down in a Suffolk village have been made on social media after a car crashed into a garden fence.

Police were called at 9.25pm on Monday, May 8 to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Farmers View, in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

Officers attended the incident where a Jaguar XF had knocked over a fence panel into a garden.

A car crashed into a garden fence in Beck Row. Picture: Chrystal Mason

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said no arrests were made at the time.

No arrests were made at the time of the incident. Picture: Chrystal Mason

An image of the crash on social media prompted responses asking drivers to slow down while travelling through the village.