Home   Mildenhall   Article

Subscribe Now

Car crashes into garden fence in Beck Row near Mildenhall

By Cameron Reid
-
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:58, 11 May 2023
 | Updated: 12:13, 11 May 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Calls for drivers to slow down in a Suffolk village have been made on social media after a car crashed into a garden fence.

Police were called at 9.25pm on Monday, May 8 to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Farmers View, in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

Officers attended the incident where a Jaguar XF had knocked over a fence panel into a garden.

A car crashed into a garden fence in Beck Row. Picture: Chrystal Mason
A car crashed into a garden fence in Beck Row. Picture: Chrystal Mason

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said no arrests were made at the time.

No arrests were made at the time of the incident. Picture: Chrystal Mason
No arrests were made at the time of the incident. Picture: Chrystal Mason

An image of the crash on social media prompted responses asking drivers to slow down while travelling through the village.

Accidents Bury St Edmunds Mildenhall Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Cameron Reid