Car crashes into garden fence in Beck Row near Mildenhall
Published: 11:58, 11 May 2023
| Updated: 12:13, 11 May 2023
Calls for drivers to slow down in a Suffolk village have been made on social media after a car crashed into a garden fence.
Police were called at 9.25pm on Monday, May 8 to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Farmers View, in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.
Officers attended the incident where a Jaguar XF had knocked over a fence panel into a garden.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said no arrests were made at the time.
An image of the crash on social media prompted responses asking drivers to slow down while travelling through the village.