Drivers are being offered the chance to get behind the wheel of two different supercars at a new experience day.

The supercar experience is being launched at Red Lodge Circuit, near Mildenhall.

It is arranged by TrackDays, which has been holding driver experience days around the country since 2004.

A new supercar experience is set to launch in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall. Picture: Track Days

The Double Supercar Driving Experience is brand new package and being launched exclusively at Red Lodge Circuit and Bicester Heritage, Oxfordshire

It will give drivers, over the age of 17, the chance to get behind the wheel of two supercars of their choice and receive training from an expert racing driver

They can chose between a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, and more.

The experience is available to book ahead of its launch on May 1 and has been designed specifically for drivers who are looking to perfect their skills or ‘tick off an item on their bucket list’.

On the day, they will receive tuition from a professional racing driver, along with a passenger ride demonstration lap, before taking the wheel of their chosen supercars.

TrackDays operations manager, Dan Jones, said: “Many of us have only dreamed about getting behind the wheel of a supercar like a Lambo or a Ferrari, let alone being trained by a professional racing driver on how to drive it round a circuits as iconic as Red Lodge.

“Being specifically developed for karting, Red Lodge Circuit has a number of challenging turns making it a perfect location allowing us to cater for all types of car fans, including teenagers, without breaking the bank, and with the package currently under £100 it is possible to have a day out for less than the cost of a family meal out.”

To learn more about the different types of driving experiences and locations, visit TrackDays.co.uk.

The Double Supercar Driving Experience costs £89.

The day includes:

Instructor driven demonstration lap.

Introduction to a supercar Instructor.

Six miles driving a supercar.

Six miles driving in their second choice of supercar.

High Speed passenger lap in a performance saloonl.

Cars to choose from include the Audi R8, Aston Martin, Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo LP560, Porsche 997 Turbo and Nissan GTR. The Ariel Atom is only available at Bicester.