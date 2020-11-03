Drivers are being urged to avoid the A1065 near Mildenhall after a crash.

One lane is blocked near to the junction with the B1112 with tailbacks and delays expected.

A police spokesman said weather conditions this morning are 'terrible' and asked motorists to 'drive carefully'.

Traffic is building on the A1065 following a crash

More to follow.

