A1065 at Mildenhall blocked near to B1112 junction after crash
Published: 08:50, 03 November 2020
| Updated: 08:52, 03 November 2020
Drivers are being urged to avoid the A1065 near Mildenhall after a crash.
One lane is blocked near to the junction with the B1112 with tailbacks and delays expected.
A police spokesman said weather conditions this morning are 'terrible' and asked motorists to 'drive carefully'.
More to follow.
