A1065 at Mildenhall blocked near to B1112 junction after crash

By Rhoda Morrison
Published: 08:50, 03 November 2020
 | Updated: 08:52, 03 November 2020

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A1065 near Mildenhall after a crash.

One lane is blocked near to the junction with the B1112 with tailbacks and delays expected.

A police spokesman said weather conditions this morning are 'terrible' and asked motorists to 'drive carefully'.

Traffic is building on the A1065 following a crash
More to follow.

