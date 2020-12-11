Police have warned motorists to be careful when driving in areas of standing water after a lorry came off a road near Mildenhall overnight.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the lorry 'half disappeared' down the nearside verge at the A1101 near Kenny Hill at about midnight.

They said 'luckily' no one had been injured in the accident.

The road was closed at about 1.10am while the lorry was recovered.

In a tweet at 3.20am, police said the road had reopened.

The post added: "Please be mindful that on this road...and many others there are areas of standing water! Please drive safely and carefully!"

