Mildenhall police arrest suspected drink driver after riding e-scooter on road

By Paul Derrick
-
paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:01, 02 July 2022
 | Updated: 09:02, 02 July 2022

A suspected drink driver was arrested after riding an e-scooter on a road during a busy night for police.

This morning, Mildenhall Police tweeted about the arrest as well as two drug stop searches with one positive result for class A drugs.

Officers also conducted multiple vehicle checks and patrols across the area.

They issued one traffic offence report.

A spokesman said it was 'another busy night'.

