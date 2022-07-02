Mildenhall police arrest suspected drink driver after riding e-scooter on road
Published: 09:01, 02 July 2022
| Updated: 09:02, 02 July 2022
A suspected drink driver was arrested after riding an e-scooter on a road during a busy night for police.
This morning, Mildenhall Police tweeted about the arrest as well as two drug stop searches with one positive result for class A drugs.
Officers also conducted multiple vehicle checks and patrols across the area.
They issued one traffic offence report.
A spokesman said it was 'another busy night'.