Eight people have been arrested after police shut down an illegal rave in a village which attracted hundreds.

Officers were called just after 2.15am today to reports of a large gathering at a farm in Barton Mills.

A number of police units were dispatched to the scene, where there were initially reported to be more that 200 people, with 80 to 100 vehicles, at the unlicensed music event (UME).

Eight people have been arrested following an illegal rave in Barton Mills. Picture: iStock

Officers told those present to leave the site under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice & Public Order Act 1994 and by late morning some began to go.

At just after 1pm, police took control of the music equipment and were able to fully close the event down.

All of those who attended the rave have now left the site.

A section of the A11 had to be closed for a short time while the site was being cleared.

Paramedics also attended with one woman taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected broken leg.

Eight people were arrested as follows:

- Three on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

- One on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, failure to comply with a direction to leave and drugs offences.

- One on suspicion of failure to comply with a direction to leave.

- Two on suspicion of drug-driving.

- One on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis in respect of a roadside drug wipe.

Various items of music and sound equipment were seized.

Superintendent Matt Carney said: "This event was closed down following a large policing operation and the site was cleared as quickly as we were able do so, without any significant issues.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the UME and to identify all those involved in its planning.

“We will do everything in our power to prevent, disrupt and stop these events from taking place and minimise the impact on local communities.

“I would like to thank the landowner and the local community for their patience as we worked to close this UME down as quickly and safely as possible.

“Unlicensed music events like this can cause a considerable amount of disruption, causing widespread damage to the natural environment as well.

“As they don’t have to conform to any safety standards, they also put those who choose to attend at risk.

“The matter doesn’t finish here and an investigation will continue into what has taken place.”

Anyone with information concerning the organisers of this UME should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 23427/24.