Two cars were involved in a collision this afternoon just outside Tuddenham, near Mildenhall.

The accident happened at about 2pm on Higham Road in Tuddenham and saw the police, fire and ambulance services attend.

Fire crews from from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket rushed to the scene.

Road closed sign

A Suffolk Police spokesman said that two cars were involved and the vehicles' occupants wee cared for at the scene by the ambulance service, although their injuries were not thought to be serious.

The road into Tuddenham was closed for a time as a result of the accident.

