An entrepreneur has been ‘completely blown away’ by the response to her new shop in a Suffolk village.

Chloe’s Coffee and Cake in West Row, near Mildenhall, is run by Chloe Hollands, who also owns a salon two doors away in Beeches Road.

Ms Hollands, of Mildenhall, first opened Opulent Hair and Beauty in 2020 and is delighted with how her second business has started.

Chloe's Coffee and Cake has made a great impression in the local community. Picture: Chloe Hollands

“I was very nervous in the lead up to it but I’m happy and really proud now," she said.

“It’s something I really wanted to do and I was really excited for it. We’ve had lots of people from the village come and we’ve got a lot of regulars which is really nice.

“I was completely blown away within the first two weeks of opening, as I was expecting it to be quiet, but in that first week especially, we had so many people come in.”

The new shop is in Beeches Road, West Row - a couple of doors away from the salon. Picture: Chloe Hollands

Ms Hollands splits her time between the two shops and as a result, her family has helped with the new business.

“I’m not going to lie the shop was quite hard to set up, obviously there’s a lot to do to when starting up a business, but my family have helped me so much.

"I’m so grateful for them, they’re amazing and have given me a lot of support.

Chloe with her sister, Lauren, dad, Billy, and mum, Sarah. Picture: Chloe Hollands

“My dad is a builder, so he built the counter and lots more - he’s literally made the coffee shop into what it is and he's done such a good job.

"My mum, sister and brother have all been helping out in the shop too.”

Ms Hollands said that working in the coffee shop is very different to her salon, where there are three other hairdressers, with two of them being part-time.

Both siblings have been helping out in the shop, with Olly and Lauren able to cover. Picture: Chloe Hollands

Moving forwards, Ms Hollands said she would love for her coffee shop to be a successful business and that everyone will enjoy the food and drink.