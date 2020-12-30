Former Mildenhall Town, Haverhill Rovers and Team Bury boss Dean Greygoose has returned to management in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Greygoose, who is Mildenhall's most successful ever manager having guided the club to the Premier Division title and back-to-back Challenge Cups, has taken charge of Godmanchester Rovers.

Speaking about the appointment of the former Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper, Godmanchester chairman Kev Hurst said: "We are delighted to have Dean on board. His enthusiasm for the role and previous success at this level made him the ideal choice.

Dean Greygoose is the new Godmanchester manager. Picture: Mark Westley

"Our ambitions were matched by Dean's and we look forward to a successful and exciting for the future for the club.

Meanwhile, the ex-AFC Sudbury, Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers 'keeper added: "I am pleased and excited to have an opportunity to help Godmanchester Rovers fulfil their ambitions."

