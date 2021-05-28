A factory worker who died in the hallway of his home was believed to have fallen down the stairs after a bout of heavy drinking, an inquest heard.

Andrzej Kurcon, 45, was found by his wife of 27 years Magdalena at the bottom of the stairs of their home in Pembroke Close, Mildenhall, on September 21 last year.

The day before, Magdalena had received a message from her husband just before 1.30pm that she said 'made no sense' and came home from work to find him drunk, the inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court, Ipswich, heard today.

Suffolk Coroner's Court, Ipswich. Picture: Mark Westley.

The inquest heard how Magdalena had encouraged her husband, who was born in Poland, to go to bed in the afternoon, but he was still drunk later that evening.

Shortly after going to bed around 11pm, leaving her husband downstairs, Magdalena heard a bang and came out to find him in the hallway.

The inquest heard how Magdalena tried to move him, but could not as he was too heavy, and left him where he was.

Suffolk Coroner's Court, Ipswich. Picture: Mark Westley.

When she awoke for work the following day, Mr Kurcon had not moved.

Magdalena called an ambulance, paramedics arrived shortly after finding Mr Kurcon face down and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence from detective sargeant Paul Cappleman from Suffolk Constabulary noted there were no concerns raised about anyone else's actions in the case and that it appeared Mr Kurcon had fallen down the stairs.

A toxicology report carried out on Mr Kurcon found 361 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Suffolk Coroner's Court, Ipswich. Picture: Mark Westley.

The court heard how Mr Kurcon had no previous medical history of alcohol or substance abuse, and that he had limited interactions with his GP.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner, concluded Mr Kurcon's death was alcohol-related.

For more information on how we can report on inquests, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk