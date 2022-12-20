The family of a young man who died by suicide have welcomed changes at a mental health trust – but say it is too little, too late.

Joshua Maasdorp, 21, hanged himself in Mildenhall Woods last year.

His body was discovered by a US serviceman out on a walk on December 4, a day after Mr Maasdorp was reported missing from his home in Boeing Way, Mildenhall.

An inquest have heard of reforms to mental health services in Suffolk following the death of 21-year-old Joshua Maasdorp

On Tuesday, an inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard that several specialists had expressed concern over Mr Maasdorp in the months leading up to his suicide.

He spoke with a GP and a wellbeing practitioner about several suicide attempts.

Despite this, he was not referred to the Bury North Young People’s Mental Health Team, the body dealing with serious mental health crises among youths.

Zoe Zimmick, a mental health nurse who saw Mr Maasdorp weeks before his death, told the inquest she had gone to assess him at the request of his GP.

While she was aware of Mr Maasdorp’s history of suicide attempts, Mrs Zimmick declined to refer him to crisis specialists.

She said she thought Mr Maasdorp did not present as an immediate suicide risk at the time, and had hoped that a GP would ultimately refer him to a mental health team.

Since Mr Maasdorp’s death, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has implemented changes aimed at speeding up crisis referrals – including attaching ‘link workers’ to GP surgeries to help identify at-risk patients.

Closing the two-day inquest, senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: “I think the most striking thing from the evidence, really, was the stuff I heard about the primary link health workers.

“I can’t help but wonder what would have happened if they had been in place in November 2021.”

He added: “There was a missed opportunity for an early referral, although whether or not this would have changed the tragic outcome cannot be determined on the basis of the facts of the case.”

In a statement, Mr Maasdorp’s family said: "It has been incredibly difficult for us all as a family to hear the evidence over the last two days in relation to the very sad death of Josh, who was a much-loved son and brother.

“We are grateful to the coroner for his laser focus on the issues, and his determination to ascertain the facts surrounding our profound and tragic loss.

“As a family, we are encouraged that the trust has improved communication between the teams as a direct result of the circumstances of Josh’s death. However, for us, it is too little, too late.”

The trust has been approached for comment.

