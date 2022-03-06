A woman whose home was destroyed in a fire that also claimed the life of her cat has thanked the community for their 'awesome' support.

Cath Clark and her two children have been living in a Newmarket hotel since their Red Lodge home was devastated by flames in the early hours of Monday.

And dozens of people have pledged to help the family after friend Claire O'Neill set up a GoFundMe page, with more than £1,800 raised so far.

Cath Clark with her son Alexander and daughter Sophie. Picture: Cath Clark

Claire, 38, said the fire at the White Mullein Drive property started when a candle was knocked over accidentally at about 4.10am.

Cath was alerted to the blaze thanks to their smoke alarms, and the family got out safely - but only with the clothes they were wearing.

And one of the family's three cats - Teddy the Ragdoll - was killed in the fire, while another, Rosie, was left with burns to her tummy, side and back leg. Rosie and Asher, their third cat, are currently being looked after by vets.

Teddy, one of the family's three cats, died as a result of the fire. Picture: Cath Clark

"Cath's still processing it, it doesn't feel real," Claire said.

"She's glad her smoke alarms were working and she's glad they all got out."

Cath, who is an admin assistant for the civil service in Bury St Edmunds, has been allowed to return to their home once to retrieve some of their belongings, but much of them have been destroyed.

"She managed to grab a few clothes - that was it," added Claire.

The family's home was left gutted after the blaze. Picture: Cath Clark

"But it's the personal mementos - we can replace bedding, sofas and clothes. It's the personal belongings that have been lost.

"She's in a like limbo stage at the moment. She doesn't know exactly what's been lost, she can't go in there to assess or find things. It's an uncertain time.

"It's unsettling enough with the situation, without the unknown."

Among the personal items that may have been lost are mementos of her late partner.

Cath Clark and her daughter Sophie. Picture: Cath Clark

"Cath is a warrior, she just keeps going," Claire added. "Cath is one of the nicest women I've ever met."

Claire, who works as a high-level teaching assistant, set up the fundraising page to support Cath, her son Alexander, 16, and daughter Sophie, 13.

Since then, they have been inundated with donations and offers of help.

The state of the stairs after the blaze. Picture: Cath Clark

Claire, who also lives in Red Lodge, said: "Cath's overwhelmed and so incredibly appreciative of the kindness of strangers and of her friends."

"The community has been awesome," Cath added, as she said housing association Samphire Homes and her children's school Mildenhall College Academy had also been 'absolutely amazing'.

It is hoped the family will be able to move into a new house in due course, with estimates suggesting it could be 18 months to two years until they can return to their White Mullein Drive home.

In the mean time, the fundraising page is still open and accepting donations.

One of the cats, Rosie, was hurt in the fire. Picture: Cath Clark

"The children are okay for clothes - people have donated so much," Claire added.

"We have got most furniture too, it's more of the personal items that you need everyday - that's what she needs to replace and that's what the money will pay for."

The situation has highlighted the importance of testing smoke alarms and having a plan to get out of your home in an emergency, Claire said.

"Obviously Cath didn't have insurance - you put it off, but it's highlighted how much you never think something like this is going to happen to you."

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-cath-rebuild-her-life