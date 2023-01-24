Mildenhall Fen Tigers will start their 2023 National Development League (NDL) campaign with a quartet of meetings against the Kent Royals.

The NDL season will begin at West Row for the new look Fen Tigers against the Royals on Sunday, April 2, before the two sides meet at Kent's Old Gun Site home in Iwade the following Sunday in the first leg of the Knock Out Cup (April 9).

The second leg of their Knock Out Cup clash then takes place at West Row on April 16, with the fourth meeting taking place at the Royals on April 23.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will start the 2023 season with four fixtures against the Kent Royals Picture: Mecha Morton

Jason Gardner's Fen Tigers will be part of an eight-team NDL, which includes newcomers Workington, and a name change for the division's Scottish side as Armadale are now being branded as the Edinburgh Academy.

This season's NDL will again be utilising a play-off system to decide the champions, but this term will see a straight shootout between the teams finishing in first and second place in the table.

The 2022 play-off final saw Mildenhall taking on the Leicester Lion Cubs and it will be the East Midlanders who will be the last regular NDL visitors to West Row in August.

The Mildenhall club management commented: "To add some context to our fixture list, we have worked with the stadium and are grateful for their help in allowing all our home fixtures as they stand to be on non-Stock Car weekends, allowing considerably more time for track preparation.

"Fixture lists are always difficult to sort especially in recent times, and the owners would like to go on record thanking Kent Royals for their help and support with getting the cup fixtures arranged early.

"It'll certainly make for a fascinating first month of the campaign to be taking on our local rivals on four successive April Sundays!"

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 2023 fixture list

Sunday, April 2 - vs. Kent Royals (H) NDL

Sunday, April 9 - vs. Kent Royals (A) KOC (1)

Sunday, April 16 - vs. Kent Royals (H) KOC (2)

Sunday, April 23 - vs. Kent Royals (A) NDL

Sunday, April 30 - vs. Berwick Bullets (H) NDL

Sunday, May 14 - vs. Oxford Chargers (H) NDL

Friday, May 26 - vs. Belle Vue Colts (A) NDL

Sunday, June 4 - vs. Belle Vue Colts (H) NDL

Tuesday, June 6 - vs. Oxford Chargers (A) NDL

Saturday, June 10 - vs. Berwick Bullets (A) NDL

Sunday, June 18 - vs. Workington Comets (H) NDL

Saturday, July 1 - vs. Leicester Lion Cubs (A) NDL

Sunday, July 9 - vs. Edinburgh Academy (H) NDL

Saturday, July 29 - vs. Workington Comets (A) NDL

Sunday, August 6 - vs. Leicester Lion Cubs (H) NDL

Friday, August 25 - vs. Edinburgh Academy (A) NDL