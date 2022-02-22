Crews were called after a fire broke out in the day centre of a care home in Mildenhall earlier today.

Two fire crews were sent to the Mildenhall Lodge Care Home in St John's Close just after 11am.

The fire was located in the day centre at the back of the building with no people inside.

Crews were sent after a fire broke out at Mildenhall Lodge Care Home earlier today. Picture: Google.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was around five metres by 10 metres in size.

No one was reported as injured during the incident.