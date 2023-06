More news, no ads

Firefighters have been called to a small fire next to a play park near Mildenhall.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was alerted at 6.21pm yesterday to the incident at Beck Row Park, in Lamble Close.

A crew from Mildenhall used one hose to extinguish the fire which was in a small wooden area by the park.

Firefighters were called to a fire near a play park in Beck Row. Picture: Mildenhall Fire Station

The call ended 25 minutes later, at 6.45pm.