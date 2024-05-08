Firefighters continue to battle a huge blaze which has engulfed a workshop in a village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.47am to the significant building blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row, which involved a workshop containing gas cylinders and cleaning products.

Seventeen engines have been mobilised from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire throughout the day.

The fire in Hurdle Drove, West Row. Picture: John Henderson

At about 4.35pm, seven appliances were still at the scene.

A spokesperson said the fire was ongoing but under control.

Crews have been trying to protect a neighbouring building from the flames.

Multiple fire engines have been dispatched to the blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row. Picture: John Tillotson

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and closed Hurdle Drove in West Row. Picture: Forest Heath Police

The workshop is 40 metres by 10 metres and a fire service spokesperson said it was believed to be used for welding.

No injuries were reported.

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and Hurdle Drove was closed.

The closure was handed over to Suffolk Highways at 4pm.