Firefighters continue to battle huge workshop blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row, near Mildenhall
Firefighters continue to battle a huge blaze which has engulfed a workshop in a village.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.47am to the significant building blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row, which involved a workshop containing gas cylinders and cleaning products.
Seventeen engines have been mobilised from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire throughout the day.
At about 4.35pm, seven appliances were still at the scene.
A spokesperson said the fire was ongoing but under control.
Crews have been trying to protect a neighbouring building from the flames.
The workshop is 40 metres by 10 metres and a fire service spokesperson said it was believed to be used for welding.
No injuries were reported.
Police set up a 200 metre cordon and Hurdle Drove was closed.
The closure was handed over to Suffolk Highways at 4pm.