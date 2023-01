More news, no ads

Firefighters were called to a flooding incident in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the flooding, which was affecting electrics, in Lamble Close, Beck Row, at noon.

A spokeswoman said the electrics were isolated and safety advice given.

Lamble Close in Beck Row. Picture: Google Maps

One crew from Mildenhall attended and the incident was dealt with by 12.53pm.