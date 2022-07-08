Firefighters called to Herringswell Road in Kennett to tackle large crop fire
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large crop field fire in Kennett.
Seven fire crews from both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have been called to the blaze in Herringswell Road at 1.56pm.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called to a large field of standing crops well alight on Herringswell Road, Kennett, and are still on the scene dampening down."
A road closure has been put in place at the crossroads on Warren Road, leading out of Red Lodge towards Kennett.
In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said: "Please be advised Heringswell Road is closed due to a significant field fire.
"Suffolk Fire and Rescue currently have multiple appliances on scene and dealing. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."
