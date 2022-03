Firefighters are currently tackling a tree fire in a West Suffolk village.

Crews from Thetford and Mildenhall were alerted to 'four or five tall trees' which were on fire in Newmarket Road, in Barton Mills, at around 2.31pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the trees are 'well alight'.

Firefighters are currently trying to put out the blaze. Picture: Google Maps (55332266)

More to follow.