Five men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Mildenhall man who died five years after he was left permanently brain damaged in an attack by a gang of football hooligans have been released under investigation.

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was left needing 24-hour care and unable to walk or talk after the 90-second attack following a match in Southend on March 21, 2015.

He died in his sleep aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

Simon Dobbin

Medical tests showed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he suffered and Essex Police began treating his death as murder.

Five men, aged 30, 34, 39, 45 and 27, were arrested on Friday morning at addresses across south Essex on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released under investigation.

About 24 people attacked Simon and his friends following a match between Cambridge and Southend United.

He spent a year in hospital and rehabilitation before returning home to Mildenhall.

Twelve men were jailed for violent disorder offences, with sentences ranging from 16 months to five years, and another man received a suspended sentence.