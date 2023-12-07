Fire crews from Suffolk are currently tacking a blaze at a barn in West Row, near Mildenhall.

A spokeswoman from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to a barn fire in Hayland Drove at shortly after 9am today.

On arrival they found ‘the barn was 100 percent involved in the fire’.

Fire crews from Suffolk are tackling a barn blaze near Mildenhall. Picture: iStock

One fire crew from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket, one of which is a water carrier, were called to the scene alongside two appliances from Cambridgeshire.

Update: At 11.10am Suffolk Fire and Rescue service confirmed firefighters from Mildenhall and Newmarket were still at the fire however crews the crews from Cambridgeshire have now left.

It is believed the fire is under control and the incident is winding down.