Mildenhall Police arrest five people on suspicion of drink-driving in one night
Published: 09:30, 30 October 2022
| Updated: 09:32, 30 October 2022
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in one night in West Suffolk.
In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police described the acts as 'shocking behaviour'.
The motorists provided readings of 51, 61, 61, 64 and 67 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100ml of breath.
Another man was arrested in Newmarket after allegedly spitting on the face of an officer and kicking them in the leg.