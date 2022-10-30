Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in one night in West Suffolk.

In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police described the acts as 'shocking behaviour'.

The motorists provided readings of 51, 61, 61, 64 and 67 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

#NRT3/#NRT5 have arrested 5 drink drivers as follows:

- 51ugs

- 61ugs

- 61ugs

- 64ugs

- 67ugs

Shocking behaviour!!



Another male was arrested in #Newmarket after spitting in the face of an officer and kicking them in the leg@NSRAPT #Fatal4 #988 #987 pic.twitter.com/RS1FVmwvIu — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 30, 2022

The legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100ml of breath.

Another man was arrested in Newmarket after allegedly spitting on the face of an officer and kicking them in the leg.