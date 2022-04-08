A former swimming pool building in Mildenhall which has been a target of 'significant anti-social behaviour' is to be demolished.

West Suffolk Council has submitted an order to demolish the empty building, in Recreation Way, as part of plans to improve the town's memorial garden and create electric vehicle charging points.

The swimming pool, built in 1975, was replaced with larger and more modern facilities at Mildenhall Hub.

The former Mildenhall swimming pool. Picture: Mecha Morton

A planning statement said since becoming vacant, the building has 'attracted significant anti-social behaviour'.

The council has installed steel security fencing as well as steel door and window shutters.

"The ongoing anti-social behaviour remains however and is becoming a nuisance to residents, police and businesses alike," the statement said.

The demolition of the building includes the pool hall, changing rooms, offices, plant room, toilets and outbuilding.

The statement added: "The entire site will be securely fenced by the appointed demolition contractor for the duration of the demolition works and dust screening added.

"All public highways adjoining the site including the Sainsbury's supermarket to the west and south of the site and Mildenhall Town Football Club to the east will remain unaffected by works and will remain operational and 'live' at all times."

A council spokesman said there would then be investment in the memorial garden, following engagement with ward councillors, to make it 'more accessible and inviting' for the community.

Two electric vehicle rapid charging points with parking would be installed and a path widened for better pedestrian safety.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, portfolio holder for resources and property, said: “Now that the Mildenhall Hub is open and doing so well we can make interim plans to demolish the old site and improve the area.

"Not only investing with the community in the memorial garden but as part of our aim to be carbon neutral by 2030 installing electric vehicle rapid charging points to help current and future generations.”