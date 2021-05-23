When 16-year-old Frank Summers decided to set up his own business straight from school, he had no idea about the rollercoaster ahead.

Inspired by his grandmother Jenny’s garden, he bought himself a second-hand polytunnel and found a spot to place it on his dad’s land at Rectory Farm in Worlington, Suffolk.

At first he wanted to grow his enterprise, selling plants and hanging baskets, to become a garden-centre style business with visitors coming to-and-fro.

Frank Summers in the polytunnel he bought second-hand in 2019. Picture by Mark Westley

But just six months after getting things off the ground in September 2019, the pandemic hit and the country went into lockdown.

“It really took off after that, even though at first we didn’t know how long it was going to last,” said Frank, now 18, who also lives on the farm.

Things just went berserk with garden centres closed and people placing orders through the website, I was pretty much flat out, as I was offering deliveries.

“Before, I would go out at 7.30am and open at 8am but having to deal with the orders, I wouldn’t get out to the polytunnel till at least 11.30am then was delivering 12 to 14 orders a day. By a stroke of luck I had also just passed my driving test a week before lockdown and had also just bought a van. I offered free deliveries on orders £20 and over.”

Frank saw his business steadily grow over the next few months.

“As well as word of mouth, I marketed it through Facebook and the community site Nextdoor,” he said.

“People were kind enough to leave good reviews so that also helped.”

Frank now hopes to grow his business online, to eventually become a nationwide service.

“Business has remained steady and I now see it long term, as more as a postal order business. At the same time I have a good local customer base and its great to be back at things like the Freckenham Farmer’s Market, which has just started up again. I have always enjoyed growing and was inspired by my grandmother and seeing her garden when I was young.

“At the moment the business is mainly bedding plants and then I’ll move on to perennials and shrubs throughout the summer. I’ve also got myself a second polytunnel.”

To find out more about Frank’s business, visit: www.summersmarketgarden.co.uk

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket