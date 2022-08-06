A woman from Mildenhall who has raised over £120,000 for various charities has been left ‘absolutely devastated’ after her car was taken and severely damaged.

Susan Ann Gernon, of Brick Kiln Road, said her car was taken from her address between 6pm and 8.30pm on July 19 by a man she invited into her home.

The 60-year-old, who lives with disabilities following a stroke, added that after some time she asked the man to leave – which he did. But after she had a nap she realised the car was missing, as well as a necklace and a Samsung tablet.

Susan Ann Gernon, from Mildenhall, has been unable to drive her car after it was taken and damaged by a man she invited into her home. Picture: Mark Westley

“When I woke up my godson came round and asked me why my front window was open and where was my truck,” she said. “I opened both curtains and realised my truck had gone missing. I rang Suffolk Police immediately.”

The car was returned later that day, but had been severely damaged so much so that Susan thinks it will be a write off.

“Both door pillars on both sides of the car has been damaged and there is damage to the front bumper.

After being left with disabilities following a stroke in 2016, Susan has raised over £120,000 for charities such as British Heart Foundation and Stroke Association. Picture: Mark Westley

“I cannot afford to get it fixed because it is a complete write-off.

“The car is important to be me because I’m a disabled driver and I’m an international fund-raiser. I felt absolutely devastated like anyone else would.”

Following a stroke in 2016, which left her slightly paralysed down the right side of her body, Susan turned to fund-raising as a way to keep herself occupied.

Through live streams on social media which sees her play music, sing and tell jokes, she has raised money for British Heart Foundation, Stroke Association, breast cancer and bowel cancer charities, raising the £120,000 figure in 16 months of starting her fund-raising journey. Susan goes by the name Morriskia Moore on social media radio station Live Jive.

Susan is now using taxis to get around. Picture: Mark Westley

She said: “I’ve got nothing else to do since I became disabled, apart from play music. Music has become my therapy in life since I had my stroke.”

Susan is now having to use taxis to get about which is becoming expensive.

“It’s far too much money when I can drive. It costs me over £6 to come two miles one way into town,” she said.

She hopes the man who took her car will be prosecuted.

The police confirmed a report of the incident was made. Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 37/47734/22.