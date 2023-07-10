The opening of an American fast food chain’s first Suffolk restaurant has taken another step forward.

Five Guys is due to open at the former Pancake and Waffle Shack site, off the A11, at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills.

The company has submitted an application to West Suffolk Council for advertisement consent for signage.

Five Guys is due to open at the former Pancake and Waffle Shack site, off the A11 at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills

It includes one internally illuminated height restrictor sign, two non-illuminated totem signs, four internally illuminated totem signs, one internally illuminated triple totem sign and one internally illuminated directional sign.

Alterations to the building, at the Millford Service Area, were approved by West Suffolk Council in January with new plans submitted in February for a drive-through facility, including an extension to the building with a collection window.

It would make it the firm’s second drive-through in the UK.

The firm has also applied for a premises licence to sell alcohol, provide late night refreshment, ‘films’ and recorded music.

On its website, Five Guys said the branch is due to open in Barton Mills very soon.