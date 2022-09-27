A Mildenhall schoolgirl took her own life on a rail line, an inquest heard today.

Delia Ion, 16 of Peterhouse Close, who moved to the UK from Romania with her family in 2014, died after she was hit by a train at Kennett on January 10 this year.

Despite the arrival of paramedics, air ambulance crews and police, Delia was pronounced dead at the scene.

A student at Mildenhall College Academy since June 2021, Delia was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in July last year.

The inquest heard she was known to social services, had a Children in Need plan and was receiving regular help from mental health professionals.

This followed a break-up between her parents in 2020 which meant she lived with her dad and brother and did not see her mum regularly for a time, although she had promised to let her daughter live with her.

On the morning of January 10, Delia had been called by her school nurse, Sharon Williams, who spoke to her regularly about her mental health, as she was missing school on a regular basis.

Ms Williams told the court Delia said she had a sore throat and had not been sleeping well, but that she did not have any thoughts of self harm at the time. She added that there was nothing unusual about the way Delia sounded on the phone call.

But later that day Delia took a taxi from her Mildenhall home and texted friends to tell them she was going to take her own life, who in turn informed her father.

At around 1pm, she was spotted by a train driver who said he sounded his emergency horn but Delia was hit by the train.

While the court heard she had spoken about taking her own life in the past, her school friends said they did not think she meant anything by it.

One friend said: "I didn't for one minute think that she was going to go through with something like this.

"She will be missed by all, especially me," they added.

A statement from her father, Doriel Ghita, explained she had been a 'happy girl' while living in Romania, but that she was 'very upset' by her parents' relationship breakdown.

He said he once found Delia sitting on a window ledge of the top floor of their home listening to 'satanic music' which made him worry she might jump.

Mr Ghita described moments where his daughter would be happy, but said her mood changed quickly, and added that he found alcohol bottles under her bed and suspected she may be drinking.

His statement explained he had tried to speak to his daughter in an attempt to understand her, but she would not engage with him.

"I was devastated. I couldn't believe it and I still cannot believe it, I will never see her again," Mr Ghita said.

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish told the court toxicology investigations found no drugs in her system, and the only thing of note was a very small amount of alcohol.

Ms Devonish found the medical cause of death was severe injuries, contributed to by anxiety and depression.

She ruled the death a suicide and passed on her condolences to Delia's family.

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

If you want to talk to someone confidentially, click here.