A further 106 homes have been given the green light on a development in a Suffolk village, despite some councillors raising concerns over the impact on the area.

The homes will be built on land east of Beeches Road in West Row near Mildenhall and will join 46 properties that have already been given the go–ahead to the north of the site.

During a development control committee meeting yesterday, councillors voted in favour of the development, but some shared worries about its size and the strain it could cause on local services.

The development is on land east of Beeches Road in West Row. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr James Lay said: "Growing villages has never been one of those things that I have been against but over-development of villages is something that we want to bear in mind."

He warned the plans would change the village by putting in what he thought was almost a third more houses, and said it needed careful consideration.

Other councillors raised concerns around schools and amenities in the area which they said may be strained with the arrival of more residents.

Cllr David Smith said: "I think it has been said that there is only one shop in the village - it seems like there is a bit of a lack of infrastructure there."

Some councillors also questioned the plans to build homes on 1.7 hectares of land over amount of space originally earmarked for development.

But council officer Gary Hancox explained this was to provide access via Mildenhall Road in order to avoid an Area of Archaeological Importance (AAI) off Beeches Road.

He also explained the AAI would be used as public green space and the estate would include green corridors throughout. He added that the development would be 'well connected' with footpaths and close to bus routes.

When asked if solar panels would be in place at the site, he said this would be discussed at a later stage.

Cllr Carol Bull said she approved the plans and added it was a good solution that offered a lot of benefits to the village.

The council voted with a majority in favour of approving the plans.