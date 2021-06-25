A gun cabinet along with shotguns, rifles and knives were stolen from a Lakenheath home on Wednesday.

It happened at a property in Eriswell Road, between 9.15am and 5.15pm.

A locked gun cabinet that was on the wall was stolen along with five shotguns, three rifles and a three sheaf knifes contained in it.

Police would remind all owners of firearms to make sure they are secured as recommended by a police firearms licensing officer. This should be in a cabinet, preferably hidden within a larger storage area.

Inquiries are on-going and anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour during the day in the area, knows who the offenders were or knows the whereabouts of the firearms should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/33661/21.

Alternatively, email Shannon.Barnard@suffolk.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

