Residents are being asked to share their views on Suffolk County Council plans to build over 1,000 new homes on the edge of a town.

The plans would see up to 1,300 houses built on land adjacent to the Mildenhall Hub with the B1102 West Row Road through its centre.

The new community, which would be built on 83 hectares of arable land, would include houses, parks, a new school, a new local centre, and an area for jobs.

West Row Road, which would go through the middle of the development. Picture: Google maps

Thirty per cent of these homes would be classed as affordable, and an 80-bed supported living adult care facility would also be included along with 10 hectares of open space.

Following two consultations in 2021 and 2022 about the proposed Masterplan, which was adopted in November 2022, the public is now being asked for its views on the council's outline planning application for the site, which will be submitted to West Suffolk Council for approval.

A public exhibition will be held at the Mildenhall Hub in Sheldrick Way on Tuesday, February 21 from 2pm to 8pm. Proposals can also be viewed online.

Councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: "This is a major scheme that will bring new homes and investment to Mildenhall and the views of the public are an important part of the process.

"Those views will be incorporated as much as possible in our planning application and I would urge people in and around Mildenhall to let us know what they think."

All views must be submitted to Suffolk County Council by 5pm on Monday, March 20.