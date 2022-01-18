Thieves have stolen 1,400 litres of heating fuel from properties in two West Suffolk villages.

A police spokesperson stated that a victim reported that 700 litres of heating fuel was stolen from a tank behind a garage in Rose Green Lane, Beck Row, overnight between January 15 and January 16.

A screwcap was removed and fuel was siphoned out. Anyone with information should contact the police quoting crime reference number 37/3476.

Officers have said that a property in Heath Farm Road in Red Lodge was also targeted for its heating fuel between December 22 and January 13. Again, 700 litres were stolen from a tank.

Anyone with information should contact the police quoting crime reference number 37/3141/22