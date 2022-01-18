Heating fuel stolen from properties in Red Lodge and Beck Row prompts police to seek witnesses
Thieves have stolen 1,400 litres of heating fuel from properties in two West Suffolk villages.
A police spokesperson stated that a victim reported that 700 litres of heating fuel was stolen from a tank behind a garage in Rose Green Lane, Beck Row, overnight between January 15 and January 16.
A screwcap was removed and fuel was siphoned out. Anyone with information should contact the police quoting crime reference number 37/3476.
Officers have said that a property in Heath Farm Road in Red Lodge was also targeted for its heating fuel between December 22 and January 13. Again, 700 litres were stolen from a tank.
Anyone with information should contact the police quoting crime reference number 37/3141/22