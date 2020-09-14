Suffolk is set to bask in sunshine this week, with temperatures due to reach 29 degrees in some areas.

The Met Office has predicted a heatwave across the county tomorrow before temperatures drop on Wednesday.

It may be September, but residents in Mildenhall , Brandon and Lakenheath shouldn't put away their summer clothes just yet, with temperatures set to reach 29 degrees.

Those in Newmarket , Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds are also set to bake in temperatures of 28 degrees, with Ipswich also reaching 27 degrees.

Beachgoers in Southwold, Lowestoft and Felixstowe , will be able to enjoy slightly cooler temperatures of 21, 22 and 24 respectively.

The weekend will then see temperatures drop below 20.

