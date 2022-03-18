Ricky Cornish has added a couple of higher-league players on loan to his Mildenhall Town squad for the run-in.

Table-topping Mildenhall head to second-placed Gorleston tomorrow looking to pick up an important three points in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division's promotion race.

And Cornish will have Ryan Hawkins and David Haynes available for selection after the pair agreed temporary switches.

Ryan Hawkins - pictured in action for King's Lynn - has joined on loan from Peterborough Sports

Hawkins has arrived from Step 3 outfit Peterborough Sports, having previously helped King's Lynn Town to earn back-to-back promotions into the Vanarama National League.

The attack-minded midfielder made a total of 138 appearances in a Lynn shirt, from which he found the back of the net on 25 occasions.

The 27-year-old started out as part of Norwich City's academy and has also had spells with the likes of Dereham Town, St Neots Town and Lowestoft Town.

Young midfielder David Haynes has joined on loan from Cambridge City. Picture: Keith Heppell

Haynes, meanwhile, has featured 10 times in the Pitching In Northern League Midlands Division for Cambridge City this term.

The 17-year-old midfielder is highly rated by the Lilywhites' management team.

Mildenhall boss Cornish said: "I'd like to thank Peterborough Sports and Cambridge City for their assistance in these loan deals.

"They are going to be two excellent additions to an already competitive squad."