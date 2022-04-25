An historic village hall in Mildenhall has been targeted by vandals for the third time in the last two months.

The latest incident at the Bunbury Rooms, off Church Walk, happened between last Wednesday evening and Friday.

Stones were thrown at a door at the back of the hall causing the glass inside to smash.

The Bunbury Rooms. Picture: Google Maps.

It is the third incident in the last two months.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them quoting crime reference 37/24010/22 via 101.