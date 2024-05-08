Firefighters have been alerted to a huge blaze in a village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.47am to the fire in Hurdle Drove, West Row, involving a workshop containing gas cylinders and cleaning products.

Fourteen engines have been mobilised from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. For an update, click here.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row. Picture: John Tillotson

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row. Picture: John Henderson

Picture: John Henderson

A fire service spokesperson said it was a significant building blaze, with six engines at the scene and a specialist water carrier.

At about 3.15pm, this had increased to nine.

Crews were trying to protect a neighbouring building from the flames and keep the gas cylinders cool.

The workshop is 40 metres by 10 metres and a fire service spokesperson said it was believed to be used for welding.

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and closed Hurdle Drove in West Row. Picture: Forest Heath Police

No injuries have been reported.

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and Hurdle Drove was closed.