Huge fire service response to blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row, near Mildenhall, involving workshop containing gas cylinders
Firefighters have been alerted to a huge blaze in a village.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.47am to the fire in Hurdle Drove, West Row, involving a workshop containing gas cylinders and cleaning products.
Fourteen engines have been mobilised from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. For an update, click here.
A fire service spokesperson said it was a significant building blaze, with six engines at the scene and a specialist water carrier.
At about 3.15pm, this had increased to nine.
Crews were trying to protect a neighbouring building from the flames and keep the gas cylinders cool.
The workshop is 40 metres by 10 metres and a fire service spokesperson said it was believed to be used for welding.
No injuries have been reported.
Police set up a 200 metre cordon and Hurdle Drove was closed.