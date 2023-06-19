More news, no ads

Hundreds of residents have been left with little or no water due to a burst main.

The issue is affecting Red Lodge, Herringswell, Kennett and Kentford.

Anglian Water said residents may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

A spokesperson said they were working hard to fix the burst main and return supplies.

The issue should be fixed by midnight.