A man from Suffolk who is wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage offences in Norfolk has prompted police to search for his whereabouts.

Norfolk Police have issued an appeal for information to help find Harry Gibson, 29, of Albert Rolph Drive, Lakenheath.

Gibson is described as white, about 5ft 8in of slim build, with blues eyes and light brown hair.

Harry Gibson, 29, of Albert Rolph Drive, Lakenheath, is wanted by Norfolk Police. Picture: Norfolk Police

He has tattoos on his neck and arms.

A police spokesperson said he is known to frequent the Feltwell, Lakenheath and London areas.

Anyone who may have seen Gibson or has information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.