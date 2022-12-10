A TV comedian who held an impromptu surgery in Mildenhall while MP Matt Hancock appeared on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' is to deliver a bench to the town today.

The Last Leg host Adam Hills, who has roots in the town, set up a table in the marketplace on November 20 to listen to residents' concerns as he felt he had to 'stand in' for the West Suffolk MP while he was in the 'I'm a Celeb' jungle.

He compiled a book of concerns to give to Mr Hancock, entitled While You Were Eating a Kangaroo Penis, and took care of one of the issues raised by a six-year-old boy Hector, who wanted more benches for people to sit on and eat snacks.

Adam, co-star Alex Brooker and Ground Force's Tommy Walsh, made the child's dream a reality by creating a bench with drink and book holders as well as a foot rest.

A plaque on the bench, reads: 'Donated by The Last Leg, For when you're on your last legs'.

Last night on the Channel 4 show, the comedian said he would deliver the bench in Mildenhall town centre today at 11am.

Adam Hills listened to residents' concerns in Mildenhall. Picture: Ash Jones

He said: "I'm going to go back to the home of my ancestors to unveil it.

"To the people of Mildenhall I say this – 210 years ago a baby by the name of George Hills was born in Mildenhall to John and Mary.

"Mary gave birth standing because there was nowhere to sit down and for years the people of Mildenhall suffered the same fate.

"Well no more I say, no more – 210 years later, the great great great great grandson of George Hills, now a permanent resident of the UK, will stand up for those who want to sit down by returning with a bench."