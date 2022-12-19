An inquest heard today that a young man died by suicide following months of contact with mental health services.

21-year-old Joshua Maasdorp was found by a member of the public in Mildenhall Woods.

At Ipswich Coroner's Court, questions were raised today over whether wellbeing teams could have referred Mr Maasdorp as a suicide risk before his death last year.

An inquest heard how doctors and wellbeing practitioners were aware of Mr Maasdorp's history of suicide attempts

Mr Maasdorp, of Boeing Way, Mildenhall, went missing on December 3 last year.

Later on the same day, a U.S. serviceman found his body while out on a walk in Mildenhall Woods, and alerted the authorities.

Today, an inquest led by senior coroner Nigel Parsley heard how Mr Maasdorp had told a doctor and a mental health professional about previous suicide attempts in the months prior to his death.

Despite this, he was not referred to the Bury North Young People's Mental Health Team, the body dealing with serious mental health crises among local youths.

Matthew Eddington, a wellbeing practitioner who spoke to Mr Maasdorp last November, told the court that he was left 'confused' as to why somebody with a history of suicide attempts had been entrusted to his care, and not to that of a specialist.

Mr Eddington said wellbeing practitioners typically deliver mental health support via a self-help approach – but he did not believe this was appropriate in Mr Maasdorp's case.

Dr Emma Ayers, a GP at the Market Cross Surgery in Mildenhall, also attested to Mr Maasdorp's history of suicide ideation.

However, she also said that, as late as November – when she last saw him – his mental state appeared to be improving.

Mark Pattison, an NHS director for adult mental health services in Suffolk, noted that, since Mr Maasdorp's death, there had been organisational changes aimed at speeding up mental health crisis referrals.

'Link workers' have now been assigned to GP surgeries to help in identifying at-risk persons, and to refer them to appropriate channels.

Mr Parsley asked Mr Pattison whether he believed this reformed approach could have had an impact in Mr Maasdorp's case.

Mr Pattison said that he believed this to be 'likely.'

The inquest continues.