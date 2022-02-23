An investigation is under way after two crews were sent to a fire at a care home in Mildenhall.

The fire service was called to Mildenhall Lodge Care Home just after 11am yesterday morning.

A fire around five by 10 metres in size was located in the day centre at the back of the building and crews extinguished the flames.

An investigation has been launched following a fire at a care home in Mildenhall. Picture: Google.

No people were inside and there were no reported injuries.

Today, a Suffolk Police spokesperson said an investigation had been launched to find out the cause of the fire.