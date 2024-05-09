An investigation is under way into the cause of a massive blaze which destroyed a workshop.

Firefighters spent 12 hours at the scene of the fire that ripped through the building, in Hurdle Drove, West Row.

Twenty two vehicles from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended throughout the day to battle the blaze at the workshop, which was used for welding and contained gas cylinders and cleaning products.

The blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row. Picture: John Henderson

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.47am and stopped the flames from spreading to a neighbouring building.

The workshop, measuring 60 metres by 20 metres, later collapsed.

A spokesperson said the incident was scaled down to four appliances and two water carriers at 5.15pm.

The fire in Hurdle Drove, West Row, destroyed a workshop. Picture: John Tillotson

It was dealt with by 11.53pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was due to return to the scene today to reinspect.

The cause is being investigated.

Fifteen vehicles from Suffolk and seven from Cambridgeshire attended.

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and closed Hurdle Drove in West Row. Picture: Forest Heath Police

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and Hurdle Drove was closed.