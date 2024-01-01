A 62-year-old slimmer has regained her confidence after shedding just over 4.5 stone.

Elaine Moulding has lost 4st 9lb after joining Terri Cullern’s Beck Row Slimming World Group.

Going from a size 22 to a size 12, Elaine said Slimming World not only supported her to lose weight but also restored her confidence and helped her to stop drinking alcohol.

Elaine also now enjoys walking for miles and dancing.

She said: "I can walk for miles - something I never did before and I now don't hideaway in the corner at parties pretending I've hurt my ankle to avoid dancing.

"My weight also affected my osteoarthritis but the pain is so much more manageable since losing 4.5 stone."

Terri, who runs Beck Row Slimming World Group, said: "I am so proud of Elaine and all she has achieved.

“She is such a huge part of the group and it has been a pleasure to turn her life around.

“Losing weight has enabled her to find happiness with herself and not in food and alcohol anymore."

Terri runs groups in Beck Row on Thursdays, 5.30pm and 7pm and Fridays, 7am and 9am.