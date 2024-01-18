A group of fitness enthusiasts are planning a fund-raising stamina test in a Suffolk town in memory of a four-year-old boy who lost his battle with a rare cancer in October.

George Radcliffe, who lived with his parents Lisa and David in Isleham, near Newmarket, died just 18 months after he was diagnosed with rhabdomyo-sarcoma (RMS).

After hearing about George’s battle against the condition, and how money is desperately needed for research into childhood cancers, Sharon Williams, who lives in Mildenhall and who has been friends with Lisa for more than 20 years, told fellow members of her local boot camp.

Angie Joiner-Handy, left, and Sharon Williams, are spearheading a fitness fund-raiser in memory of George Radcliffe. Picture: Sharon Williams

She said: “When we heard about George’s fight, we knew we wanted to do something to help his family raise funds for research into the evil disease that took George away from them.”

“For me, it wasn't until George had died that I was aware of what little investment there is into childhood cancer.

“We know how hard George fought and we wanted to do something that was probably our least favourite, for some of us anyway, and most people don't like running.

George Radcliffe died in October 2023, 18 months after he was diagnosed with rhabdomyo-sarcoma (RMS). Pictures: Lisa Radcliffe

Angela Joiner-Handy, 54, who also lives in Mildenhall and runs the fitness sessions, agreed they should do something to raise awareness and funds.

“George’s parents are simply incredible,” she said.

“I had no idea such little money was going into research, which makes me even more determined to raise as much as we can.

George lived with his parents Lisa and David in Isleham, near Newmarket and Mildenhall

“This touches me so deeply because as a mum, the thought of losing my child just rips me apart.”

Lisa, a former headteacher at two primary schools in Soham, who gave up her career to care for George as he battled his illness, said: “I am so grateful and filled with gratitude that people who know us are being creative with their fund-raising ideas and are keen to support.

“It is especially touching when people we don’t know, like Angela, are willing to take part in such a selfless act to support our cause.”

The fund-raiser will be held on Saturday, February 3, from 10am-2pm, when boot camp regulars and others will take on four hours of continuous running between two line markers at Mildenhall Cricket Club.

Just George is a special named fund at Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG) raising money for research in memory of George

A Just George page has been set up on the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), while the boot camp’s JustGiving page has so far raised more than £1,300.